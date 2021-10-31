First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$33.54.

TSE:FM opened at C$29.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$24.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$14.36 and a 1-year high of C$35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

