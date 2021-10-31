First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 131,640 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.22% of American Water Works worth $60,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $174.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.27. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.43.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

