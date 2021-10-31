First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,735 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $61,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 260.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,870 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 37.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,036 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $7,395,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $54,543.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,886.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,181 shares of company stock worth $31,376,282. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $161.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 1.41. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.84 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

