First Trust Advisors LP Sells 59,261 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,121,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,261 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $59,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,751,000 after acquiring an additional 58,214 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 94,015 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 74,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 134,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 103,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of SNY opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.