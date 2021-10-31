First Trust Advisors LP Trims Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826,946 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,402 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $57,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.72. The company has a market capitalization of $132.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 62.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.79.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

