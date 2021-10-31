First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FIF)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 28.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE FIF opened at $13.68 on Friday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $14.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

