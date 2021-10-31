First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Short Interest Down 38.6% in October

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the September 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $866,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,955,000.

Get First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

NASDAQ FGM opened at $55.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.21. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $41.74 and a 12-month high of $60.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.