First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the September 30th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of TDIV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,586. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.23. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a one year low of $41.54 and a one year high of $59.37.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.
