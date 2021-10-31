First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the September 30th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of TDIV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,586. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.23. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a one year low of $41.54 and a one year high of $59.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $429,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $7,720,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 202,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $92,000.

