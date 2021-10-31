First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,521 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $149,000.

RDVY opened at $50.02 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $51.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

