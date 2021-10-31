First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the September 30th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE:FCT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 93,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,242. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $12.84.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
