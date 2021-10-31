First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the September 30th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:FCT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 93,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,242. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $12.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 1.7% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 168,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 17.2% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 20.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

