Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 2,020,172.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,230 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,219 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.18% of SM Energy worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in SM Energy by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SM Energy by 5,670.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SM opened at $34.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $37.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 6.17.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. The company had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SM Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

