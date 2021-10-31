Fmr LLC Has $5.13 Million Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Fmr LLC grew its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,808 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after buying an additional 20,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of HSBC by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of HSBC by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 77,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 14,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

HSBC opened at $30.07 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Investec cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, October 15th. DBS Vickers upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

