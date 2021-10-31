Fmr LLC Has $6.89 Million Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.38% of Core Laboratories worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,287,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,429,000 after buying an additional 20,480 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 35.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,945,000 after buying an additional 829,502 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 113.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,060,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,275,000 after buying an additional 1,093,166 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 34.2% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,365,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,167,000 after buying an additional 347,797 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,216,000 after buying an additional 23,005 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $26.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.01. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

