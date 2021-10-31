Fmr LLC Raises Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 211,840.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,012 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.60% of The Aaron’s worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,139,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in The Aaron’s by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in The Aaron’s by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $736.32 million and a P/E ratio of 8.35. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.25 million. The Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

About The Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

