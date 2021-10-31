Fmr LLC Reduces Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $77.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.55. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $82.37. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 88.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

