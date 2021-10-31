FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $515.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $472.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.78. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $519.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

In related news, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total transaction of $7,237,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,725,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,680 shares of company stock valued at $18,604,644 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.