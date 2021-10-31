FORA Capital LLC Invests $492,000 in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.7% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UHS. Barclays cut Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

NYSE:UHS opened at $124.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.25. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.01 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

