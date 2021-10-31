FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KFY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 59.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 7,165.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $77.21 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $77.93. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.91.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

