FORA Capital LLC Purchases 2,977 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 785.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,836,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,906,000 after purchasing an additional 153,925 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,296,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,212,000 after purchasing an additional 55,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,036,000 after purchasing an additional 180,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,764,000 after purchasing an additional 21,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,782,000 after purchasing an additional 24,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

ATR stock opened at $120.78 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.54 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.71.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair cut AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

