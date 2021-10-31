FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in LPL Financial by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in LPL Financial by 557.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 74,453 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in LPL Financial by 1,241.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 86,994 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 39.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,573,000 after purchasing an additional 303,276 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,587,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LPLA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.85.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $164.02 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.13 and a 52-week high of $176.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.18.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

