FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,658 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,724,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,190,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,356,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,537 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,980,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,235,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.18 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

