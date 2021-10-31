Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on F. Bank of America upped their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.39.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $17.58.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,021 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,188 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,441 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,934,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,788,000 after acquiring an additional 914,937 shares during the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

