Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,282,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,561 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Fortis were worth $56,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Fortis by 30,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortis by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Fortis by 734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on FTS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

NYSE:FTS opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.21.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.80%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.