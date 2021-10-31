Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,747 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in Fortive by 29.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 4,285.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FTV opened at $75.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.21. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $60.88 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

