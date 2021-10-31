Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) PT Raised to $110.00 at Robert W. Baird

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.39% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FWRD. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.
FWRD stock opened at $100.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.14. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $61.46 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Forward Air by 92.2% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 57,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 27,471 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 380.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter worth $1,441,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Forward Air during the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Forward Air by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.
Read More: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.