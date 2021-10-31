Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) PT Raised to $110.00 at Robert W. Baird

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FWRD. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

FWRD stock opened at $100.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.14. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $61.46 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Forward Air by 92.2% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 57,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 27,471 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 380.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter worth $1,441,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Forward Air during the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Forward Air by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

