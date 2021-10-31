freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €22.50 ($26.47).

FNTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.50 ($28.82) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get freenet alerts:

Shares of FRA FNTN opened at €22.28 ($26.21) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €21.72. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.