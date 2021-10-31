Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised shares of Freshpet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.29.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $155.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.21 and a beta of 0.63. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $113.44 and a 1-year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,331,195.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,942 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 139.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 24.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Freshpet by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Freshpet by 26.7% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 56,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 219,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

