Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fresnillo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresnillo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Fresnillo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

FNLPF stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.29. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

