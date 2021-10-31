Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, an increase of 84.7% from the September 30th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

OTCMKTS FNLPF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.69. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.29.

A number of analysts have commented on FNLPF shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fresnillo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

