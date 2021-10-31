frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $60.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FTDR. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

FTDR opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average of $47.84. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.51. frontdoor has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 458.65%. frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that frontdoor will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

