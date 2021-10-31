FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. FTI Consulting updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.500-$6.750 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.00-6.50 EPS.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $143.92 on Friday. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $95.79 and a fifty-two week high of $149.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.76.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

