FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75-2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion.FTI Consulting also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.500-$6.750 EPS.

FCN stock opened at $143.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.43. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $95.79 and a 12-month high of $149.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.76.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

