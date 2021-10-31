Fusion Price Reaches $0.55 on Major Exchanges (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Fusion has a total market cap of $38.52 million and $1.74 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,353.25 or 0.99209405 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001037 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,004,216 coins. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

