FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Issued By Cormark

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capstone Mining in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.09.

Shares of CS stock opened at C$5.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 9.72. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.64 and a 12 month high of C$6.64.

In other news, Senior Officer Raman Randhawa sold 50,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total value of C$259,396.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$795,809.10. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 211,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total transaction of C$1,139,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,648,694 shares in the company, valued at C$8,869,973.72. Insiders have sold 1,137,290 shares of company stock worth $6,179,613 over the last ninety days.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.