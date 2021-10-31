FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Issued By SVB Leerink

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $23.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $22.18. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $685.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $23.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.89.

TMO opened at $633.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $634.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $580.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.63 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after buying an additional 136,094 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 83,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,210,000 after buying an additional 33,615 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

