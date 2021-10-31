FY2021 Earnings Forecast for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for PotlatchDeltic in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.00.

PCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day moving average is $54.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.28.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,149,000 after purchasing an additional 335,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,060,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,096,000 after acquiring an additional 63,535 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,211,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,402,000 after acquiring an additional 366,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,208,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,244,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

