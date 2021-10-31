FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $107.53 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $96.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $26.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $109.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $127.19 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GOOGL. Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,122.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,960.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,819.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,588.15. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,601.57 and a 52-week high of $2,973.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

