FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology service provider will earn $4.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.03. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,033,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,530,198 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,560,442,000 after acquiring an additional 386,979 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $835,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,844 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,969,003 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $828,973,000 after purchasing an additional 639,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,271,462 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $711,402,000 after purchasing an additional 907,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

