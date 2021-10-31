FY2021 EPS Estimates for Corning Incorporated Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Corning in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corning’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. Corning has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Corning by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 286,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,468,000 after buying an additional 44,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 67,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at $306,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,219 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.