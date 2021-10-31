FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Issued By DA Davidson

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Simmons First National in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $2.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.20. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $29.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.90. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter worth $92,000. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

