GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.05). GDS posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GDS.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. GDS’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. HSBC decreased their target price on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in shares of GDS by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,329,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,265 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in GDS by 678.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,001,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after buying an additional 873,080 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GDS by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,021,000 after buying an additional 865,823 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GDS by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,534,000 after buying an additional 830,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP grew its stake in GDS by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,743,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDS stock traded down $2.11 on Friday, reaching $59.40. 819,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,255. GDS has a 52 week low of $49.16 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of -59.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.45.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GDS (GDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.