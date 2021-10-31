GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €46.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.44 ($45.22).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €42.59 ($50.11) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €39.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion and a PE ratio of 49.47. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 1-year high of €41.96 ($49.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

