Geeq (GEEQ) Market Cap Hits $15.39 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 31st. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a market capitalization of $15.39 million and approximately $140,330.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

