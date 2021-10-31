General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $230.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $220.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.91.

Shares of GD opened at $202.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $210.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

