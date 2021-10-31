General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Increased to $114.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $104.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.97. General Electric has a 52-week low of $58.32 and a 52-week high of $115.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,779,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,360,000 after buying an additional 260,463 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,195,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,215,000 after buying an additional 499,966 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 65,470 shares during the last quarter.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

