Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 52,294 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,210,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,294 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $23,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,979 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $16,282,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $15,616,000. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in Cytokinetics by 58.2% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after buying an additional 565,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Cytokinetics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,569,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $145,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $65,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,183 shares of company stock worth $3,409,770 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $34.91 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $39.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

