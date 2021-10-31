Geode Capital Management LLC Has $21.96 Million Stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,927,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Conduent worth $21,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Conduent by 53,625.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Conduent by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Conduent in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Conduent Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.