Geode Capital Management LLC Has $24.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,444,851 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $24,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 391.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Shares of VOD opened at $14.95 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

