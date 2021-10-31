Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 182,916 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,018,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Ladder Capital worth $23,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,624,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,606,000 after purchasing an additional 241,540 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,132,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,423,000 after purchasing an additional 954,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 352,122 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,943,000 after acquiring an additional 93,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

NYSE:LADR opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 100.81 and a current ratio of 100.81. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.31 and a beta of 2.19.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 258.06%.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

