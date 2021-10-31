Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 94,888 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,888 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.79% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $23,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,047,000 after purchasing an additional 770,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,514,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,852,000 after purchasing an additional 806,190 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,885,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,704,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,250,000 after purchasing an additional 351,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,388,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,137,000 after purchasing an additional 356,298 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATRA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

ATRA opened at $15.48 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.27.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 3,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $44,844.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,953.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $26,062.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,460 shares of company stock worth $462,304. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

